Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,502 shares during the period. Li Auto accounts for approximately 3.8% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

