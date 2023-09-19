Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 340,950 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,950 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises 1.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

FTCH stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

