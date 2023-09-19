Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $6.03 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 2.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.69. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

