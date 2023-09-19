Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 34,615 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj makes up about 1.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

