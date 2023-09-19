Foundry Partners LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 153,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 797.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 254,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.