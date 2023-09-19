Foundry Partners LLC Invests $13.22 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 342,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

