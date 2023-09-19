Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 610,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,144,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

