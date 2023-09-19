Foundry Partners LLC Sells 82,655 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,655 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

