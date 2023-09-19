Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 262,533 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

