Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,710 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil Announces Dividend

JBL opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.