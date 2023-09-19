Foundry Partners LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 777.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

