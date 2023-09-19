Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.17% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,793,000 after buying an additional 916,971 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,395,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,601,000 after buying an additional 151,915 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

