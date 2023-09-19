Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

