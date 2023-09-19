Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 163,302 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

NEM stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

