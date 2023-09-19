Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.