Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82,060 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Spok worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spok by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.32. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 25.61%.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Spok Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

