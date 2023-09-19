Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,703 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Hillenbrand worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

