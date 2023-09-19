Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238,827 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Accuray by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ARAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

