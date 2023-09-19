Foundry Partners LLC Sells 980 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.31. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,340 shares of company stock worth $1,666,807. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

