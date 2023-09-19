Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Alamos Gold worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,222,000 after buying an additional 3,686,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.