Foundry Partners LLC Buys 12,453 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

