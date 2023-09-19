Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $283.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $297.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.55.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

