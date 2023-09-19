Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

