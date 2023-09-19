Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New $202,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $207,000. Tlwm increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

