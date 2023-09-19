Bath Savings Trust Co Has $284,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1948 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

