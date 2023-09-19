Bath Savings Trust Co Has $304,000 Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Down 2.7 %

PRAA opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson bought 26,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,780.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRA Group

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.