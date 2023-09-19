Collective Family Office LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

