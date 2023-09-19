4,250 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

