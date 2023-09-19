Collective Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 305 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $824.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $784.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $774.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

