Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.