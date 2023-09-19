2,279 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LGI Homes Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $141.91.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
