2,279 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

