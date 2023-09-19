Manchester United (MANU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. Manchester United has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manchester United currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

