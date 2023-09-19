Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 756,583 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 337,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,555 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

