Critical Review: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) versus LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) and LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trane Technologies and LIXIL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane Technologies 11.18% 31.22% 10.45% LIXIL N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Trane Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of LIXIL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Trane Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LIXIL pays an annual dividend of $115.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 463.1%. Trane Technologies pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LIXIL pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trane Technologies has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trane Technologies and LIXIL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane Technologies 3 7 6 0 2.19 LIXIL 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trane Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $198.41, indicating a potential downside of 2.61%. Given Trane Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trane Technologies is more favorable than LIXIL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trane Technologies and LIXIL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane Technologies $15.99 billion 2.91 $1.76 billion $8.11 25.12 LIXIL N/A N/A N/A $210.84 0.12

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LIXIL. LIXIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trane Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trane Technologies beats LIXIL on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems. The company also provides shower toilets comprising integrated shower toilet system and seats; prefabricated bath and kitchen systems for houses condos, and other projects; smart water sensors and controllers; behind the wall systems and commercial fittings; kitchen fittings and sinks; and tiles. In addition, it offers thermal efficiency and insulation windows; entrance doors; exteriors, including entrance gates, garages, terraces, and garden rooms; and wooden interior furnishing materials, as well as other products, such as fire-resistant siding materials, aluminum frames for solar photovoltaic systems, and super wall construction. Further, the company provides housing solutions; and sells and manages real estate and other services. It offers its products under the INAX, GROHE, American Standard, TOSTEM, RICHELLE, SPAGE, Interio, exsior, SUPER WALL, ASAHI TOSTEM, DXV, NODEA, COBRA, and SATO brands. The company was formerly known as LIXIL Group Corporation. LIXIL Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

