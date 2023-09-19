Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

