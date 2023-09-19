Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GHI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Greystone Housing Impact Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,182.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

See Also

