CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of CAMP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CalAmp has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Report on CAMP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CalAmp by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.