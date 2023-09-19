CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CalAmp Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of CAMP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CalAmp has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CalAmp by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
