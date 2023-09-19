Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Unitil worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Unitil by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Unitil by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $763.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

