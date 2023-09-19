Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,301 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up 9.7% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 3.19% of Franchise Group worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Franchise Group stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

