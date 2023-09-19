Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT accounts for about 0.3% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.47% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1,332.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

