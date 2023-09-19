Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Purchases 5,594 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. The Arena Group makes up about 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.47% of The Arena Group worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 583,571 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 435,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 378,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Stock Down 7.4 %

AREN stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

Insider Activity at The Arena Group

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Arena Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 29,598 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $103,593.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,261,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

