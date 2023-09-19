Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group makes up about 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Lucid Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Lucid Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 69,209 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lucid Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Lucid Group by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

