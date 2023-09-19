Berkshire Bank Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Berkshire Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of IEI opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
