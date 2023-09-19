Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Bank owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

