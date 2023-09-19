Berkshire Bank Sells 2,379 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.