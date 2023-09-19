Berkshire Bank Sells 1,972 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 172,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 113,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

