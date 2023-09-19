Berkshire Bank Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.