Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1701 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 248.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 510,500.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.