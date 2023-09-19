Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1452 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

