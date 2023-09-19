AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

